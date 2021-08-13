iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Decreased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68.

