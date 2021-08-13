Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

