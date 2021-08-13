Morgan Stanley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $31.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

