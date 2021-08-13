Robert W. Baird Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $170.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

