Drax Group’s (DRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DRX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.51) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

