William Blair Weighs in on Signify Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.24 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,168,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

