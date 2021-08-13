Roth Capital Cuts Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $12.50

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NLS opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nautilus by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

