J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,852 shares of company stock worth $39,767,124. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $675.67 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

