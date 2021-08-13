Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 203,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

