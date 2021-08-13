Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

AVT stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.76.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 134.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after buying an additional 747,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

