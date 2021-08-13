Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 96,123 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £345.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

