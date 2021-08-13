Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.03 ($0.65). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 49.82 ($0.65), with a volume of 11,963,318 shares changing hands.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.65.

In related news, insider Chris O?Shea bought 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith bought 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders acquired a total of 95,317 shares of company stock worth $4,631,363 in the last quarter.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

