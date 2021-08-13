PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 266,851 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 188,934 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

