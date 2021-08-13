$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

GSHD stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.39, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,252 shares in the company, valued at $38,786,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,218 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

