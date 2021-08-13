Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,205 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,725,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.