Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 26,433 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $162.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.