Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

DGX stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

