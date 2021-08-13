KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. KT has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts predict that KT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter valued at about $26,328,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 26.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KT during the first quarter valued at about $8,219,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

