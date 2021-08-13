Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €115.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

