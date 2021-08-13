E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

E.On stock opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

