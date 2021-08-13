Beaxy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.38 or 0.00903495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

