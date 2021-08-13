UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $405.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

