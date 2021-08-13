Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $780,743.64

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $780,743.64 and $82,355.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.