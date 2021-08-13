Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 380,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

VIRT opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

