NFTb One Day Trading Volume Tops $422,610.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $422,610.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00152268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.75 or 0.99616072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00868196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,655,350 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.