Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after acquiring an additional 376,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $520.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.