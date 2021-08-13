Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,157,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.