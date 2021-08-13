MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

