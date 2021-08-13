Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.