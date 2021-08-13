Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.