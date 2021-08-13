Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NARI stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.