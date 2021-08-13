Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.74. Koss shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 173,287 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $159.27 million, a P/E ratio of 374.00 and a beta of -2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $62,760.39. Insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690 in the last ninety days. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

