Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NVCN stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.45. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 108.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

