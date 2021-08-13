Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $408.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.