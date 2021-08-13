Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

