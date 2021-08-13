Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

