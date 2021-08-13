Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,732.15 ($22.63). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 1,952 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £198.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,755.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,696.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

