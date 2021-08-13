Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves Sells 8,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $25.10 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $333,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

