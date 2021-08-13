Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $82.40 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -158.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

