Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

