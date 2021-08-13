Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $634.35 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $636.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

