Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,953 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

