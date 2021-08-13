Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

