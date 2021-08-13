Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

