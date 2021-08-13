Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

HEZU stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

