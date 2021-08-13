Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.15 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
