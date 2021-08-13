Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $261.15 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.79.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.