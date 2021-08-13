Insider Selling: APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.92 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 521,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of APA by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

