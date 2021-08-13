Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Sells $6,100,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $117.13 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $2,060,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

