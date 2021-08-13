Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £170.04 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £162.90 ($212.84).

Shares of FLTR opened at £143 ($186.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £131.26. The company has a market cap of £25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

