FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.49). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $19.96 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.