SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SSE in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

